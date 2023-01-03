Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

