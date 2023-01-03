Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.62 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

