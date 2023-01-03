Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.