Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.