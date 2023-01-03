AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AutoNation by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 223.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 593,329 shares of company stock worth $63,444,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.96.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.