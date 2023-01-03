Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 158,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

