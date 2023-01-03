NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $307.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

