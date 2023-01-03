Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

