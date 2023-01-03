Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

