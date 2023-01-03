Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

