HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

