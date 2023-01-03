AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 162,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 77.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %
AbbVie stock opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
