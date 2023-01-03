City State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

