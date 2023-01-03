PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

