Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ABBV opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
