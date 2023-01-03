Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. City State Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

