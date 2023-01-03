McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McAdam LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $148.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

