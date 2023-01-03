First National Corp MA ADV Sells 128 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

