Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $812,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCZ stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.