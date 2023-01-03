Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.