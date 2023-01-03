Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,017 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,056,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,464,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.
