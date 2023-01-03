NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPYV stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.