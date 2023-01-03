Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

