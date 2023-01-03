Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

