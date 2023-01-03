Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $548,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

