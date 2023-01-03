iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

