Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

