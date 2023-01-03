Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 40,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 278,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

