Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

