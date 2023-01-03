International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

