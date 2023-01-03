HM Payson & Co. Has $17.97 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 143,836 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

NYSE AXP opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

