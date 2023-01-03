Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is HM Payson & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $559.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

