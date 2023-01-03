NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.