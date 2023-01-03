Raymond James & Associates Has $132.47 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $132,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

