Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 572 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.