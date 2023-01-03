First Interstate Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.