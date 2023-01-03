Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $611,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

MPC opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

