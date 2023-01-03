Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 122 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.