Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 395,849 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 395,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

