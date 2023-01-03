First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

