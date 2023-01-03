M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.