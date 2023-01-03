Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

