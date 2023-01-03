Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

