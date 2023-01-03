Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $291.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.