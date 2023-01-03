T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

Shares of TMUS opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

