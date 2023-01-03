Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,185 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

