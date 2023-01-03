Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter.

FMB opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

