Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

