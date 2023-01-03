General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

