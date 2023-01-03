NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 139.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 85,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 118,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 335,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

